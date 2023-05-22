ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A dust collector caused a fire at a Rockford manufacturing business on Monday morning, resulting in $3,000 worth of damages, officials said.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters responded to the call at Modern Advance Manufacturing, at 4301 Kishwaukee Street, at 7:12 a.m.

It took the fire company only 3 minutes to arrive on scene and found the dust collector, located outside the building, on fire.

Investigators said a spark started the filter on fire.

No one was injured in the fire.