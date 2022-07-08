ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dylan Myers, 29, was convicted Friday in the brutal beating death of Steven Delorme in 2020.

In March of that year, prosecutors say Myers, along with co-defendant Harry Lawson, 60, severely beat Delorme and left his body in the parking lot of an industrial business in the 2200 block of 20th Avenue. Delorme died from his injuries several months later, in June.

Harry Lawson. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

The court found the murder was committed in an exceptionally brutal and heinous manner.

Myers now faces up to life in prison.

Lawson’s trial is set for September 19th.