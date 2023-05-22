ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dylan Myers, 30, has been sentenced to spend 35 years in prison for beating Steven Delorme to death in 2020.

In March of that year, prosecutors say Myers, along with co-defendant Harry Lawson, 60, severely beat Delorme and left his body in the parking lot of an industrial business in the 2200 block of 20th Avenue. Delorme died from his injuries several months later, in June.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

The court found the murder was committed in an exceptionally brutal and heinous manner. Myers was convicted of the crime on July 7th, 2022.

Lawson was found guilty of First Degree Murder on March 27, 2023.

He is set to appear in court again on June 20th, 2023.