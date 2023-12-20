SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has released a list of rejected plate requests it received in 2023.

“I appreciate the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their own customized license plates, but they must meet the standards of good taste and decency,” Giannoulias said. “We keep an eye out for anything tawdry, lewd or offensive, all of which are rejected and placed on our permanent rejection list.”

The 304 rejected plate requests included EATTBUTT, BONER, MILFS, WOOPASS, POOPSY, DZNUTZ, and IOWASUX, Giannoulias said Wednesday.

According to state law, Giannoulias’ office has the authority to reject any application for personalized or vanity plates that “creates a connotation that is offensive to good taste and decency” as stated in Illinois’ Vehicle Code.

A small team of employees reviews each request.

The Secretary of States Office maintains an ever-growing rejection list which currently stands at 7,674 requests deemed offensive or difficult to read.

Illinois motorists pay $94 for a vanity plate, or $47 for a personalized plate.