E. State expansion set to begin next Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A busy Rockford street will soon accommodate more drivers. Starting next Monday, crews will move a water main near E. State Street and Perryville Road to E. State Street and Buckley Drive.

The southern eastbound lane on State and the eastbound turn lane leading to Perryville will be closed.

Business access roads all along E. State will also be closed. Detours will be posted.

Construction is expected to last through next month.

It’s part of a roadway widening project with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Another phase of water main relocation will follow–set to end by June.

Businesses will remain open during both projects.