Early morning basement fire in Rockford causes $50k in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Rockford Fire Department battled a fire at a home at 117 Willard Avenue early Monday morning.

First units got on scene within four minutes and everyone in the house was already outside.

The fire was bought under control in about 20 minutes. The home has substantial damage in the basement area, where the fire started, as well as smoke and heat damage on the first floor.

Damage is estimated at $50,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross is now helping the residents.

The Rockford Fire Department would like to remind everyone to check their smoke detectors.

