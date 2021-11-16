Early morning Rockford house fire leaves home unlivable

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Sunday morning, the Rockford Fire Department was called to 407 Underwood Street after a report of a house fire.

Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the side and rear of the house on the first floor.

The owners of the house were able to escape the building before firefighters arrived on the scene.

A hose-line was used to extinguish the fire that was found on the first floor with some leading up to the second floor.

Later responding crews searched for anyone else inside, controlled utilities, provided ventilation, and began salvage and overhaul operations.

After conducting the search, two dogs were found and safely rescued from the house.

The house is unlivable due to heavy fire, heat, smoke, and water damage.

Estimated damages to the house are around $80,000.

There weren’t any injuries and the fire is currently under investigation.