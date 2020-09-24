Early voting begins Thursday in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WGN) — Early in-person voting for the November election starts Thursday in Illinois, with the exception of Cook County and Chicago.
Polls opened at select locations across the state starting at 8 a.m.
A line quickly formed outside the Rockford Board of Elections, at 301 South 6th Street.
Early voting in Cook County begins at a few locations on Oct. 7 and will expand on Oct. 19.
In Chicago, early voting will start Oct. 1 at the city’s Loop supersite. Ward polling sites open on Oct. 14.
Election authorities will also start sending out mail ballots to those who have requested one starting Thursday.
Secured mail-in ballot drop boxes will be setup at multiple locations for those who want to drop them off, rather than use the postal service.
Close to two million voters have requested a ballot.
