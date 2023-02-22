ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County residents can now make their voices heard in local elections happening this spring.

Wednesday marked the first day of early voting. Seats on the school and park district boards are at stake, as well as several city council wards.

People who live outside of Rockford can cast their ballot at the Winnebago County Administration Building, 404 Elm St. Rockford residents can vote at the Board of Elections office, 301 S. Sixth St.

A full list of candidates and referendums can be found on the Winnebago County Clerk’s website.