ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois primary is over a month away, but early voting in Winnebago County begins this week.

Citizens hoping to avoid crowds on the March 17th primary election day can cast their ballots beginning this Thursday, February 6th, at the County Clerk’s Office, 404 Elm St #104.

Early voting takes place through March 6th. Applications for mail-in ballots can be found here.

Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says the upcoming presidential election isn’t the only reason to get out and vote.

“There’s [sic] still a lot of local races to be determined,” she said. “So, if you have a pothole or street light that’s out you’re not going to call the President of the United States, you’re going to call the local officials. That’s why it’s so important for people to go out and actually cast their vote, is because it can affect them directly.”

For more information on where early voting is available, click here.

If you live within the Rockford city limits, you can vote early at the Rockford Board of Elections Office, 301 S 6th Street. For more information, click here.

