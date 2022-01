ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s East High School was put on lockdown around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after what police said was an “unfounded” report of a shooting in the 1100 block of 28th Street.

Rockford Police said a vehicle hit another car while it was leaving a residence and then fled the scene.

Rockford Public Schools lifted the lockdown at 2:50 p.m.