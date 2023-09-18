ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police were called to Charles Street on Friday where a 16-year-old had been stabbed multiple times.

According to authorities, officers were called to U-Stor storage, at 3000 Charles Street, around 12:25 p.m. and learned that a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old got into a verbal argument that ended with the 15-year-old stabbing the older teen.

Police said the extent of the injuries was not life-threatening, and the teen was taken to a local hospital. Details of the weapon used in the stabbing were not made available.

East High School was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution, due to police activity in the area.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time.