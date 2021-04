ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford police say grocery store Aldi was robbed Wednesday.

Police tweeted there was an armed robbery at the East State Street store just after noon.

Police say the store is currently closed as they investigate.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s, approximately 5’8″, who left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This is the second robbery in Rockford Wednesday, police say someone held up the Midlands Bank on North Alpine around 10am.