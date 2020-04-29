East State Street bridge to close for repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Thursday, Rockford’s E. State Street bridge will close between Madison to Wyman.

The closure is expected to last through May 15th, as crews work to install a water main on North Water Street near the Riverview Ice House.

The project involves replacing a nearly 120-year-old water main.

Businesses on the closed street will remain open, but will be accessible only on foot.

