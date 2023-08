CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is on the loose after a shooting across from Eastern Illinois University, leaving the campus on lockdown for about two hours.

Charleston Police said that there was an argument at a pizza place near the school around 3 p.m. Someone was shot in the arm.

One of the university’s alerts said that witnesses saw the shooter running north away from campus.

Police have not given out any more details on what happend.