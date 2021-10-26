Easterseals of Machesney Park files staffing OSHA complaint

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of stateline paraprofessionals said that they need more help in order to create a safe environment for students.

Easterseals Academy paraprofessionals in Machesney Park has filed an OSHA complaint over working conditions. The group said that dangerous staffing shortages mean there is not enough support for students with behavioral issues and other disabilities. Easterseal said that when they are understaffed, students can hurt paraprofessionals, and themselves.

The union representing Easterseals said quote: “A fair collective bargaining agreement, with dignified wages, would help recruit and retain the staff necessary to provide a safe a quality education.”