Easy access bigger problem than stigmas with suicide prevention hotline

When someone's in the middle of a crisis every second counts.

Suicide hotlines exist, but the number can be hard to remember.

Experts say the shorter number could make a difference when someone is in crisis.

“It’s going to be less numbers for someone who’s going to be in crisis to have to remember,” said Shatter Our Silence Executive Director, Kevin Polky.

He believes the new 988 number could make a difference.

“We know when someone is in that fight or flight scenario it’s harder for them to be thinking clearly, and so anything that we can do or organizations can make that a simpler process I think will definitely help out,” he said.

NAMI board member and Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation founder Xavier Whitford believes the change shouldn’t be just about the number of digits, but the minutes it takes to get a voice on the other end of the phone.

“When somebody’s feeling suicidal and needing to talk to somebody and they’re reaching out to that suicide hotline number, and then they’re put on hold for 10 to 20 minutes,” Whitford said. “Oftentimes that’s making them feel that even that’s not an option for them.”

She also hopes the number change won’t be a challenge for users.

“The suicide 800 number is very well known. I mean there was a song made about it,” Whitford said. “Now when you’re switching it, I mean the three digit number obviously is great because it’s quicker. You’re not having to dial so many numbers to get to somebody, but it has to be properly sent out and known by everyone to get that transition to actually happen where people are going to use it.”

The switch hasn’t happened yet, but Polky said no matter what the voice on the other end needs to know how to benefit the caller.

“I’m definitely hoping that it’s going to be a local resource that is familiar with how to help people navigate through that,” Polky said.

988 isn’t an active phone number yet, so if you’re in a crisis continue to use 800-273-8255.

