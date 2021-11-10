Eating in Rockford igloos

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cooler weather is here to stay for the next few months, but families will still want to go out to eat.

For those worried that outdoor dining is done until spring, just wait, because a local restaurant has an interesting way to stay comfy and cozy, with an igloo dining.

Josef’s Steakhouse & Oyster Bar, 6860 Spring Creek Rd, is embracing winter with three igloos. Each one seats up to six people and comes with a heater and blankets. The igloos and individually decorated, and each one is different.

They have a fall theme right now, but that will soon change to a Christmas theme, and then they will move into Valentine’s Day.

“So we have noticed that we’re getting a lot of phone calls for people that are still kind of afraid to come out with the pandemic, and want a little bit more privacy,” said Lola Renner, Owner of Josef’s Steakhouse & Oyster Bar.

There is a fee for booking an igloo. Each person needs to bring a donation for “Toys for Tots.”