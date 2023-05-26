ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On June 2nd, Edgebrook Shopping Center will kick off its free weekly summer concert series.

The concerts will be held each Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until August 25th.

“We’re so excited to welcome the community back for another summer of music and fun,” said Sandy Dingus, Edgebrook Marketing and Events Coordinator. “The start of Music on the Mall is a sure sign of summer, and it’s such a treat to listen to all the different bands each week throughout the season.”

Below is the schedule of performances:

June 2: Jodi Beach Trio

June 9: The GoDeans

June 16: 80’s Hit List

June 23: 3 Good Men

June 30: Trinadora Rocks

July 7: Who Knew Entertainment

July 21: River Road Trio

July 28: Soul2Soul

August 4: Joel Baer Big Band

August 11: That Gurl

August 18: The Grand Groove Hotel w/Special Guest Gina Meeks on vocals

August 2: Swingbilly RFD

September 1 & 8: Rain dates if needed

Mexican restaurant Lucha Cantina will provide food and drink options, serving out of a new kitchen build specifically for Music on the Mall.