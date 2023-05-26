ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On June 2nd, Edgebrook Shopping Center will kick off its free weekly summer concert series.
The concerts will be held each Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until August 25th.
“We’re so excited to welcome the community back for another summer of music and fun,” said Sandy Dingus, Edgebrook Marketing and Events Coordinator. “The start of Music on the Mall is a sure sign of summer, and it’s such a treat to listen to all the different bands each week throughout the season.”
Below is the schedule of performances:
- June 2: Jodi Beach Trio
- June 9: The GoDeans
- June 16: 80’s Hit List
- June 23: 3 Good Men
- June 30: Trinadora Rocks
- July 7: Who Knew Entertainment
- July 21: River Road Trio
- July 28: Soul2Soul
- August 4: Joel Baer Big Band
- August 11: That Gurl
- August 18: The Grand Groove Hotel w/Special Guest Gina Meeks on vocals
- August 2: Swingbilly RFD
- September 1 & 8: Rain dates if needed
Mexican restaurant Lucha Cantina will provide food and drink options, serving out of a new kitchen build specifically for Music on the Mall.