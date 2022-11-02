ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center, at Highcrest and Alpine Roads, is offering an indoor farmer’s market this winter.

The market will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Wednesday.

Local vendors offer fresh produce, baked goods and handmade items.

A grant from Compeer Financial made the indoor market possible, and vendor Elizabeth Betty said it was nice to have support heading into the Fall and Winter seasons.

“It’s pretty great, actually. It’s really nice to see people coming in who have supported us all season, outdoors, to be able to have them have a space during the different times of the year. This is pretty good,” she said.

The indoor market will run through December 7th.