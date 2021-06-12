Edgebrook Shopping Center brings back annual Artsy Exhibit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Edgebrook Shopping Center gets in touch with their creative side as they host their Artsy Exhibit.

The annual showcase featured more than 70 unique artisans and crafters in the area. Visitors were able to take in some entertainment, food and enjoy some shopping.

The event highlighted different products like jewelry, paintings, clothes, and some yummy snacks.

“The event has been going on for several years but we couldn’t have it last year so it was nice to have it again this year. There are about 70 vendors and a lot of them are long-time vendors. This is my first time here and it’s a nice event,” said Becky Lindvall.

Despite the hot weather, Lindvall says she is looking forward to taking part in more events.