Edgebrook’s ‘Cider and Cinnamon Arts and Craft Fair’ returns for 46th year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Edgebrook Mall’s “Cider and Cinnamon Arts and Crafts Fair” is scheduled to take place this weekend for the 46th year in a row.

Even the Covid-19 pandemic couldn’t stop the event from taking place last year.

More than 60 vendors are set to take part this year, with food, fashion, homemade decor and original art pieces.

Organizers say shopping small avoidsshipping and supply chain worries.

“You can come out this weekend and get a very unique item, handmade if you want, and you can get something personalized right on the spot and then you take away that item,” said Sandy Dingus, Edgebrook’s marketing and special events coordinator. “[If] it’s for somebody for Christmas… this traditionally is the kickoff to the holiday shopping season.”

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday and admission is free.