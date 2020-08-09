Edwards Apple Orchard announces opening date, drive-thru only

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Edwards Apple Orchard announced their 2020 opening date, along with the news that they will operate a drive-thru system only this year.

“Your experience will be different this year, but we are doing everything we can to help continue your fall traditions while keeping our guests and employees safe,” Edwards Apple Orchard wrote on its website.

When the orchard opens on August 28th, the Apple Barn, Cider Cellar, and play area will remain closed. Donuts, apples, and cider will be available for drive-up pickup, along with specialty foods like corn salsa and apple butter.

“Look for the ENTER sign in the lower parking lot. A staff member will greet you with a list of 20 items available for sale that day. Mark the items you wish to purchase, and then follow the line of cars to the checkout tent where we will deliver your fall treats! Guests will remain in their vehicles,” the company said.

Edwards Apple Orchard is located at 7061 Centerville Road in Poplar Grove.

Edwards Apple Orchard West is located at 8218 Cemetery Road in Winnebago, and says it will offer pick-your-own apple service in early September.

