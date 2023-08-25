POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the most popular orchards in the Stateline opened for the season on Friday, to the delight of locals.

“I came out here with my parents when I was a kid, and it’s always been something I carried on into my adulthood that I’ve shared with my family, my daughter,” said local resident Bryan Ballard.

“I remember taking her here for the first time, she wanted to see and touch everything, she wanted to say hello to all the people who worked here,” he added.

Edwards Apple Orchard in Poplar Grove isn’t just popular with Ballard, long lines of visitors gathered before the 9 a.m. opening while volunteers gave their traditional greetings.

And, of course, the donuts sold like hot cakes.

A few other Stateline orchards are open or will be open soon. Valley Orchard in Cherry Valley opened today while Apple Hut in Beloit opens September 1.