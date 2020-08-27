Edwards Apple Orchard opens Friday with new COVID-19 safety system

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Edwards Apple Orchard is gearing up to open for the season tomorrow, but due to COVID-19, a trip to get your favorite fall treat will be different this year.

Edwards will be using a drive-thru system only.

The owners say they will adjust their plan and allow visitors to walk around the farm and store if health officials give the green light.

Edwards Apple Orchard is located at 7061 Centerville Road in Poplar Grove.

