Edwards Apple Orchard reopens for 2021 season

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — While it may have felt like 100 degrees on Friday, the Stateline-area marked the unofficial start of Fall that comes with the opening day of Edwards Apple Orchard.

Guests flocked to the orchard in Poplar Grove to pick up apple cider and cider donuts, or pick apples and pumpkins.

“We love to take the kids pictures every year, especially the height ones where we can see how everyone as grown every year. We love to come in and have the cider and donuts, and later in the season we’ll come back to pick some apples,” said visitor Megan Martin.

Edwards Apple Orchard West, in Winnebago, also opened today. Both locations are open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily, and are providing a drive thru service lane for limited-contact donut pickup. The drive-thru lane will be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.