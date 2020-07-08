Edwards Apple Orchard West opens for the season August 28th

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Edwards Apple Orchard West has announced it will open on August 28th for the 2020 Fall season.

Visitors can enjoy the annual tradition of picking apples, going for hay rides, feeding the animals, and eating fresh cider donuts.

Owner Bob Edwards passed away in January 2019.

Edwards Apple Orchard West is located at 8218 Cemetery Road in Winnebago.

Edwards Apple Orchard, at 7061 Centerville Road in Poplar Grove, has not yet announced its opening date.

