Edwards Apple Orchards salvages fall tradition with drive-thru experience

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s opening weekend for Edwards Apple Orchard in Poplar Grove and things are a little different than what people are used to.

It’s not your typical drive-thru service, its the Edwards Apple Orchard drive-thru experience.

“With the pandemic, we really needed to shift our focus and we really thought at least for us the safest most responsible way to do that to operate as drive-thru, explained Andy Smith, the general manager for Edwards Apple Orchard.

Around this time last year, families could be seen picking apples. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, general manager Andy Smith says the fall tradition needed to make adjustments.

“So our theme this year has been adapt and overcome we need to adapt to our situations and we need to change as we feel necessary,” Smith said.

From the comfort of their own cars, customers can drive through the orchard, take pictures, and pick up items like their famous apple cider donuts.

“We love the apple orchard, we are here every year. We come for the donuts, the apples the fudge,” explained Bethany Geninger.

Bethany Geninger lives in New York and says it is tradition to come to the orchard every year.

“We love it. It’s great and we’re looking to getting to drive through the orchard I don’t usually go back there when I’m here and it’s nice to see something different in the Orchard itself and a little bit of the property,” she added.

“We’re actually visiting from California and so we wanted to come and we decided what great accommodation for COVID it feels safe and we still get to have donuts,” said another visitor, Taylor Almond.

Smith says they are happy to be open serving their customers and are looking forward to fall season being in full swing.

“We are confident that if we can manage our crowd sizes we can absolutely be able to open up our barn possibly on some less busy days,” Smith added.

Click here to find the orchard’s list of COVID-19 restrictions.

