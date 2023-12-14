FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport landmark is still attracting donations to save the 108-year-old structure.

The “Save the Tabernacle” fundraiser received a $5,000 grant from the nonprofit, Landmark Illinois.

The new funds will be used to repair the cupola at the historic Oakdale Tabernacle, inside the Oakdale Nature Preserve, at 4433 S Cranes Grove Road.

Last year, a group of volunteers founded the “Save the Tabernacle” steering committee to save the structure from demolition.

The tabernacle was built in 1915, and organizers hope to host theater events, church events, and weddings there in the future.

The committee is hoping to have all of the major renovations completed within the next year to be able and host some events. It raised $100,000 to install a new roof, which was put in place in August of this year.