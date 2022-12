ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Eight vehicles were involved in a crash in near white-out conditions Friday in Rockton.

Photo: Rockton Fire Protection District

According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened in the 8800 block of N. Main Road around 4 p.m.

Photo: Rockton Fire Protection District

No one was seriously injured, authorities said, but three people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

North Main Road was closed for some time as first responders worked to clear the crash.