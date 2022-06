ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline will soon be home to new craft growers.

Six of them will be in the “Forest City,” while one will be in Rochelle and another in Freeport. The Department of Agriculture has awarded a total of 341 adult-use cannabis licenses for craft growers, infusers and transporters under the “Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.”

Fifty percent of the newly issued craft growers are either Black or Hispanic-owned.

A full list of new licensees can be found here.