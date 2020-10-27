Eight people arrested in Janesville drug raid

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police arrested 8 people after serving a search warrant at a suspected drug house on S. Grant Street on Monday.

According to police, twelve people were in the house, located in the 1200 block of S. Grant, at the time of the raid; eight were arrested and six were taken to the Rock County Jail.

Jamie Pofal, 39, the owner of the house, was charged with Maintaining a Drug House, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Bail Jumping.

Jessica Easton, 36, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Prescription Pills w/o Presciption, Bail Jumping, and Child Neglect.

Gina White, 36, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Daniel Miller, 36, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II Drug, Possession of Prescription Pills w/o Prescription.

Michael Watrous, 35, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Department of Corrections Warrant.

Scott Croninger, 29, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Amanda McKinney, 32, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a Felony Department of Corrections Warrant.

Darryl Hill, 51, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Prescription Pills w/o Prescription, Possession of Cocaine Second Offense Felony.

Jacob Brown, 27, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance second offense felony.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

