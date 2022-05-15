ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday morning’s shooting on Rockford’s Seminary Street marked the sixth shooting investigation in just one week.

A woman was shot on Trenton Avenue, south of Washington Park, on Saturday night. A 14-year-old was shot on Blaisdell Street Thursday, as well as a man on N. Avon Street. There was also two shootings last Sunday, one on S. 4th Street and the other on Score Street, near Orton Keys.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested for any of the shootings. Any information should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900. A tip can also be left with the “TIP 411” app, which is free for Apple and Android.