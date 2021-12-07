Eightieth anniversary of deadly attack on Pearl Harbor

OAHU, HAWAII (WTVO) — Tuesday marked 80 years since the deadly attack on Pearl Harbor.

The attack thrusted the U.S. into World War II, after Japanese forces bombed the Hawaiian naval base, claiming more than 2,400 American lives.

World War II Veterans, family and friends gathered in Hawaii to remember the American troops that were killed in the attack. The 80th commemoration ceremony was title “Valor, Sacrifice and Peace.” It featured a wreath presentation, as well as a fly over accompanied by the Pacific Fleet Band.

Veterans said that, with each passing year, it is crucial not just to remember the attack, but to teach younger generations about it so history does not repeat itself.

“A lot of them don’t know what, what led up to World War II, and why we were in the war,” said World War II Veteran Cliff Sharp.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden marked the day with a visit to the World War II Memorial at the nation’s Capital.