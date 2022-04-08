ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Eisenhower Middle School gathered and donated supplies and games for Rockford hospice patients on Friday.

Items such as lotion, chapstick, crossword puzzle books and others were placed into bags for the giveaway.

Eisenhower student Jaelynn Reed said a small gesture can go a long way.

“I went through my own struggle of like depression and stuff, and to have people, if somebody was there for me at that time to care about me and do something, not even like this big, but just small, I would really like that and I feel really loved,” she said.

The bags were donated to Northern Illinois Hospice.