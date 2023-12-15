OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say an 87-year-old woman was injured after crashing her Chevrolet Equinox into the cab of a delivery truck as it was reversing into a driveway.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 6300 block of Illinois Route 251 around 11:17 a.m. on Thursday, December 14th.

Police said the driver of the Equinox, Sally Knutson of Davis Junction, was headed southbound when she struck the truck while the driver was attempting to reverse into a driveway for a delivery.

Knutson suffered what police described as non-life threatning injuries and was taken to SwedishAmerican Hospital.

The accident is under investigation, police said.