FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — An 83-year-old Freeport woman was killed Saturday in a hit and run, and the driver fled the scene, police said.

According to Freeport Police, Mary Lamm was in the parking lot of Fitness Lifestyles, 641 W. Stephenson Street, when she was hit by a car around 2:58 p.m.

She was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said the suspect has been identified, but additional information was not released.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.