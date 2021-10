ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Gene Readette, 88, of Roscoe, was killed Friday in a crash at McCurry and Willowbrook Road, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Readette was taken to a local trauma center where he reportedly died at 9:21 p.m.

The coroner listed blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen as the cause of death.

Officials said the crash involved multiple vehicles. No charges have been announced.