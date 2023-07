ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an 89-year-old woman is in critical condition after a crash at 11th Street and Harrison Avenue on Saturday night.

According to police, the woman was an occupant, along with several others, of a car that was hit at the intersection around 10:50 p.m.

Multiple occupants suffered injuries in the crash, authorities said.

Police have not announced any charges.