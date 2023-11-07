ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — November 7th, 2023 is Election Day for many states, but is there an election in Illinois today?

The answer is: no.

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, the state is set to have its General Primary Election on March 19th, 2024.

In the Primary Election, political parties will nominate their candidates, which will then be voted on in the General Election on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024.

However, several states will participate in elections today.

Voters in Kentucky will decide whether to give a second term to Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat running in a heavily Republican state. In Mississippi, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is seeking reelection against a cousin of rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis Presley.

In those races and others across the country, access to abortion has been a frequent topic in campaign debates. Ohio voters will decide on a constitutional amendment supported by abortion rights groups and both Democrats and Republicans have campaigned for control of Virginia’s legislature by arguing the other party is wrong on abortion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.