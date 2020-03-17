Election officials taking extra precautions before Tuesday primaries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As everything in Illinois is closing, the polls will still be open Tuesday for the primary elections. Polling officials are taking extra precautions to ease voters’ anxiety and help get them out to have their voices heard. Officials stress that the voters’ wellness is the top priority.

Many people took advantage of early voting, like Stacy Lindvall, who cast her ballot on Monday.

“We came out to early vote, I actually regret not doing it earlier than this,” Lindvall said. “It’s important to get out and get your voice heard and make sure you are part of the democracy…it’s still going to continue regardless of what’s going on right now.”

New special protocols were put in place and polling locations are stocked witth sanitizing products. Pens will be sanitized booths will be wiped down after every use. People are also encouraged to bring their own pens.

“We’re just trying to be very mindful of the community, but again we’ve been tasked with this monumental election and we’re just trying to do the best that we can,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

The Executive Director for the Rockford Board of Elections, Stacey Bixby, explained just how cautious election judges are asked to be. Each voter will be given a pen in a zip-lock bag to be returned and cleaned each use.

“I want people to go to the polling places and vote. I just want them to be smart for themselves, and for everybody else also because we need to try to protect everybody,” Director Bixby said.

Officials are also advising people go at an off-time such as mid-morning or mid-afternoon to reduce exposure time.

