Electric scooters coming to Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The electric scooter company, Bird, will be bringing its rideshare scooters to Beloit, starting Friday.

The Beloit City Council in June approved an ordinance that governs the use of e-scooters in Beloit. The scooters will be available through a mobile phone application and riders pay to use the scooter per minute.

Each scooter has a GPS device that is tracked by the company. If the scooter goes outside the geo-fenced area of Beloit, the scooter will automatically slow down to 1 mph.

Beloit says users of the devices must wear a helmet, cannot operate them on a street with a speed limit of over 25 mph, and cannot use them on a sidewalk.

Bird scooters have also been made available in Rockford since May.

