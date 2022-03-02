ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some people in the stateline are now paying over $4 per gallon for gas, and the higher prices are pushing some to switch to electric.

The Region One Planning Council said that there was a boom of electric vehicles in Boone and Winnebago Counties in the past few years, which has spurred them into making sure the area is ready for the influx of EV’s. One of the biggest hurdles is charging the cars.

Research shows that most drivers will charge their car at home, but there is a new push to put fast chargers in different areas around the stateline.

“We identified some of the interchanges off of the highway to be the best locations for those DC fast chargers,” said Sydney Turner, director of planning for the Region One Planning Council. “As far as other locations, it could expand beyond there, so areas such as Downtown Rockford, or where there’s a lot of people who might only be there for a half hour to an hour.”

“If you think of the Coronado or BMO Harris Bank Center, what a perfect match, where somebody is only needing a two hours,” added Michael Dunn, executive director of the Region One Planning Council.

Most of the charging stations around Rockford are privately owned. Region One is a resource for businesses looking into adding electric vehicle chargers. More information can be found on the Illinois Department of Transportation’s website.