Electronic Vehicle Act passes Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Late Thursday night, the Illinois Senate passed a package of incentives aimed at automakers.

The “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” includes hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks and other perks. The hope is that it will attract companies to build electric vehicles and batteries in the state.

Governor Pritzker’s office, labor groups and manufacturing leaders hashed out the deal, which includes language that favors union jobs in new and existing plants.

Local State Senator Steve Stadelman said that Illinois has the makings to be an electric vehicle epicenter.

“We have a good workforce, and auto companies need workers more than ever right now,” Stadelman said. “We have a strong educational system, especially the community college system. So, we have a lot of assets, we just need additional incentives like tax credits and tax exemptions that would maybe get us to the finish line.”

The Illinois House already approved the incentives. The bill will now go to the governor.