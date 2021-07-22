Elevated metals detected in groundwater samples in Rockton, says Illinois EPA

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency says it has detected elevated levels of metals in groundwater monitoring wells in Rockton.

The samples were collected from wells at a former Beloit Corporation Superfund Site used to monitor area groundwater, and do not serve area residents.

The wells were used to sample groundwater following the Chemtool fire disaster. The Chemtool plant, at 1165 Prairie Hill Road caught fire and exploded on June 14th.

The IEPA says, at this time, the source of the metal contamination is not known.

The IEPA, Illinois Department of Public Health, and Winnebago County Health Department are testing private wells in the Blackhawk neighborhood near the monitor wells.

The Village of Rockton says the municipal water supply has not been affected.

The presence of heavy metals in water can accumulate in the body over time if consumed, and lead to detrimental effect for the brain and nervous system.

Residents can email chemtoolquestions@rocktonvillage.com with concerns.