Belvidere man sentenced to 16 years for sexual assault of juvenile

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 33-year-old Efren Gerardo was sentenced to 16 years in prison for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a juvenile.

On June 16th, 2019, a 12-year-old victim reported to a family member than Gerardo had sexual intercourse with her, according to police.

Gerardo was arrested on June 21st.

Gerardo pleaded guilty on February 7th, 2020. In addition to his sentence, he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

