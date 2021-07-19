Eli Nicolosi to challenge Dave Syverson for Senate seat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Longtime State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) will have a challenger in the 2022 primary. Winnebago County Republican Party Chairman Eli Nicolosi announced his candidacy for the 35th District.

Nicolosi says he wants to bring fresh ideas to Springfield, adding issues such as job creation and tax reform will be his top priorities.

Syverson says he’ll run on his record, which includes ethics reform legislation.

“This is the People’s seat. Anyone can run for it. I am very proud of all we’ve accomplished, working together for our community and for all the constituents we have and are serving,” Syverson said in a statement on Monday.