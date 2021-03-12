Email to teachers: Rockford schools returning to full time in-person instruction in April

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools are expected to announce Friday that it will be giving families the option of returning to full time in-person instruction next month.

According to an email to teachers that Eyewitness News has obtained, the school district says a return to in-person learning is not mandatory and families can still continue with remote instruction.

The email says all K-12 students can return full-time and in person beginning Monday, April 19th.

“This has been a challenging year with non-stop change, and connecting remotely isn’t working for all students,” the letter reads. “We hope finishing the year with additional in-person instruction will help improve students’ grades, help students complete graduation requirements and lay the groundwork for a successful summer school program to continue engaging students and assist with credit recovery.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories