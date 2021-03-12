Email to teachers: Rockford schools returning to full time in-person instruction in April

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools are expected to announce Friday that it will be giving families the option of returning to full time in-person instruction next month.

According to an email to teachers that Eyewitness News has obtained, the school district says a return to in-person learning is not mandatory and families can still continue with remote instruction.

The email says all K-12 students can return full-time and in person beginning Monday, April 19th.

“This has been a challenging year with non-stop change, and connecting remotely isn’t working for all students,” the letter reads. “We hope finishing the year with additional in-person instruction will help improve students’ grades, help students complete graduation requirements and lay the groundwork for a successful summer school program to continue engaging students and assist with credit recovery.”