CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Embattled Illinois Department of Children and Family Services director Mark Smith will step down, to be replaced by the current director of the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), Heidi Mueller, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday.

Smith, who announced his resignation in October 2023 following a wave of criticism and 10 contempt citations, will remain in the role through January, with Mueller taking over on February 1st.

“In my role as Director of DJJ, I have witnessed firsthand the critical importance of a strong and supportive safety net for our state’s most vulnerable residents, and the tragedy that results when there are holes in that net,” Mueller said. “I look forward to carrying the torch forward toward an Illinois that supports and empowers all children and families to thrive.”

Mueller has served as Director of DJJ since 2016, overseeing the care, custody, and services provided to youth committed to the Department by Illinois Courts.

Prior to joining DJJ, Mueller served as the Director of the Illinois Juvenile Justice Commission, advising the Governor and General Assembly regarding juvenile justice policy and practice and administering the state’s federal grant funding under the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act.

“The work Director Mueller has done at the Department of Juvenile Justice over the last several years has been transformative for the juvenile justice system in Illinois, and I am thrilled that she will bring her unique experience and talents to DCFS,” said Pritzker. “Heidi’s care and compassion for the most at-risk young people in our state and her exceptional leadership are hallmarks of her career, and I know that her passion and expertise will be a significant asset as we continue to improve our state’s child welfare system.”

In a press release from the Governor’s office, Mueller was credited with leading “department transformation,” something the state hopes she brings to the beleaguered child welfare agency.

Smith served as DCFS director since 2019.

A 2022 report from the Illinois Auditor General found that DCFS had been failing to take basic steps to track the health and safety of kids in its care, under his watch.

The audit found the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services was unable to provide required home safety checklists in 98% of cases it reviewed. Fifty-eight percent of cases lacked documentation demonstrating families were provided aftercare services.

According to the report, 21% of the agency’s funded positions were vacant and its organizational chart was so confusing, that it’s unclear which positions were necessary.

The audit also found large numbers of children in DCFS care did not have documentation that they had received appropriate healthcare visits and vaccinations.

A DCFS worker was found guilty of endangering the life of a child and reckless conduct in the 2019 death of 5-year-old A.J. Freund in Crystal Lake.