ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders conducted a mock disaster drill at Rockford’s airport involving the simulated crash of a plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires a mass casualty drill to be held once every three years.

On Wednesday, volunteers played the role of passengers of the “crashed” MD-80 plane at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

Crews made rescues and put out the flames, while others practiced how the airport would address the media.

“We’re always training,” said Aiport Fire Chief Chris Millard. “I mean, every day, we do some type of training. It’s no different than structural firefighters with their training. But we just train different (sic). We train for an aircraft instead of a building.”

Around 30 emergency teams took part in the exercise.